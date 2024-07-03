Brokers Offer Predictions for Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CATX)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perspective Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Perspective Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE CATX opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perspective Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $19.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert F. Williamson III purchased 3,003 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,939.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,490.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert F. Williamson III purchased 3,003 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,939.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,490.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori A. Woods acquired 3,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,810.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,814 shares of company stock worth $385,487. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after buying an additional 4,566,356 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $15,511,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $6,069,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.