23,824 Shares in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Bought by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCXFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,502,000. G2 Capital Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,577,000.

Shares of BSCX opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0935 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

