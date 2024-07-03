Exchange Capital Management Inc. Purchases 50 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

ROP stock opened at $563.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $540.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $542.71. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $471.93 and a 52-week high of $569.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

