iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Stake Reduced by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LQD opened at $106.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.93. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

