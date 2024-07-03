Exchange Capital Management Inc. Purchases 11,040 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 125.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 105,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

