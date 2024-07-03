Synergy Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSHQ. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,392,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF stock opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.68. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

