Synergy Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of XME opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average of $59.29. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $65.36. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

