S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.33.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $450.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $432.04 and a 200-day moving average of $431.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

