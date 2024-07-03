Synergy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFQY. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:VFQY opened at $134.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.24. The stock has a market cap of $328.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.