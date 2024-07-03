Synergy Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,714,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 641.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 63,071 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,815,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 89,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 56,068 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average is $71.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $81.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

