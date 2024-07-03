Narus Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 852 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,674,000 after buying an additional 65,321 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,667,000 after acquiring an additional 98,144 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 467,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,713,000 after acquiring an additional 62,398 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 443,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,413,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VOT stock opened at $229.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $236.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.97 and its 200-day moving average is $226.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

