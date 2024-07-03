Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,136 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO stock opened at $126.26 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $179.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.11.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.