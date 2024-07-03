Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KNX. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.54.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.8 %

KNX stock opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 74.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average of $53.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

