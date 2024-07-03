Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $623,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.30.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $231.26 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $737.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

