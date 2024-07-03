Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at B. Riley

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GAUZ. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gauzy in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gauzy in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Gauzy in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAUZ opened at $11.01 on Monday. Gauzy has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $17.10.

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

