Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at B. Riley

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GAUZ. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gauzy in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gauzy in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Gauzy in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
View Our Latest Report on GAUZ
Gauzy Price Performance
Gauzy Company Profile
Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gauzy
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- What is a Dividend King?
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Gauzy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gauzy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.