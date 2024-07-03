Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 192.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 17,010 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $11,044,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $884,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $950,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.6 %

SAIC opened at $116.46 on Wednesday. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.85 per share, for a total transaction of $229,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,355.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,010 shares of company stock valued at $732,877 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

