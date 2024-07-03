TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

WULF has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

TeraWulf Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WULF opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million. Analysts predict that TeraWulf will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,115 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,733,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after buying an additional 2,268,870 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 1,372,195 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 459,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,237,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 39,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

