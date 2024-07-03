Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.
Clorox Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:CLX opened at $133.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.74 and a 200 day moving average of $143.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
