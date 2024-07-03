Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $133.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.74 and a 200 day moving average of $143.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Clorox

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.