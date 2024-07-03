Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,471,000 after acquiring an additional 840,304 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGG opened at $96.58 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $99.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

