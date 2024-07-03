Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 49,337 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16,445.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,337 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 470.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSM opened at $175.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $910.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $184.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

