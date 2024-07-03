TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 730,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $53,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMDX stock opened at $148.97 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.59.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.88.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $397,540.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,866.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $397,540.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,866.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 15,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $1,403,060.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,501 shares of company stock valued at $32,158,039. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

