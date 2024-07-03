Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after buying an additional 34,189,954 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $152,109,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,477,000 after buying an additional 4,970,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.73.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

