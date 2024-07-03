Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Short Interest Update

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,130,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the May 31st total of 74,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,548 shares of company stock worth $12,180,239 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Members Trust Co raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $200.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

