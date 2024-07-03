Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 835 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 71,981 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

