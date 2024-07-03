104,430 Shares in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of RXO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RXO during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in RXO by 106,833.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in RXO by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in RXO by 2,008.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXO Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RXO stock opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. RXO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. RXO had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at RXO

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 35,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.22 per share, for a total transaction of $727,616.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,629,679 shares in the company, valued at $316,032,109.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,128,060 shares of company stock worth $22,099,090. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RXO Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

