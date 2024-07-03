AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Holdings Lowered by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,334 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $15,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $166.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.75. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $186.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.20.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

