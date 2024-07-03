Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,464,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,446,624,000 after acquiring an additional 90,589 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,191 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,219,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,736,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,251,000 after buying an additional 85,676 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.19, for a total transaction of $2,010,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,986 shares in the company, valued at $56,282,041.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,145,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.19, for a total transaction of $2,010,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,986 shares in the company, valued at $56,282,041.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,311 shares of company stock valued at $61,382,161. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $828.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $856.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $754.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $692.48.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.59%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.00.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

