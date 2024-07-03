Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Short Interest Up 16.0% in June

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,600 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 689,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELP. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 59,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 28.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

Shares of ELP stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

