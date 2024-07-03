The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,501,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,642,519,000 after purchasing an additional 892,446 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after buying an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,150,000 after buying an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

NYSE BA opened at $185.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.56. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $113.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

