Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,903 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.60% of Repligen worth $61,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 19.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of RGEN opened at $120.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 480.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RGEN

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.