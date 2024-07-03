Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 34,690 Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,328,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth $8,143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,516,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,622,000 after purchasing an additional 220,049 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 507,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 151,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 78,903 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Getty Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $48.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Getty Realty Profile

