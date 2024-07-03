iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Up 15.9% in June

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iHuman Stock Performance

NYSE IH opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $92.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. iHuman has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

