iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Up 15.9% in June

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
iHuman Stock Performance
NYSE IH opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $92.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. iHuman has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.
About iHuman
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iHuman
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.