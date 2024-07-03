Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Short Interest Update

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Burford Capital Price Performance

BUR stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.00 million. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burford Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burford Capital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 5.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 156,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Burford Capital by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BUR

Burford Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.