Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Short Interest Update

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
BUR stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $17.70.
Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.00 million. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burford Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Tuesday.
Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.
