Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,879 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $68,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.09.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $509.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $480.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.16, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.16 and a 1 year high of $519.44.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total transaction of $383,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

