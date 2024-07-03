Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Position Raised by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 430.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,631,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $108,747,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,216,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,430,000 after purchasing an additional 237,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Nucor by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 660,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,956,000 after acquiring an additional 93,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $156.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.57. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

