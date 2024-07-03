Short Interest in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Rises By 15.8%

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knife River

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNF. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Knife River by 38,250.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Knife River during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Knife River in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KNF. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on Knife River in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knife River has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Knife River Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Knife River stock opened at $69.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.88. Knife River has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $83.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.38.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.98 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($516.50) earnings per share. Knife River’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Knife River will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Further Reading

