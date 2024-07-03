Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY) Short Interest Up 15.9% in June

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the May 31st total of 105,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Clean Energy Technologies Price Performance

Clean Energy Technologies stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Technologies has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19.

Get Clean Energy Technologies alerts:

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 112.23%.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.