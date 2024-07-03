KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Update

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,600 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KIO stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $13.77.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 10.8%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 93,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $154,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

