Iams Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Iams Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $102.55 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $107.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.01.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

