FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,002 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

