Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $34.11 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 74,207 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $34,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of XOM opened at $114.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.82. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $450.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

