Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 199.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,107 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.47.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $69.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

