Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $60,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $576,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,567,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,076 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $104,406,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,327,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,638,000 after acquiring an additional 570,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $65,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUI. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.27.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $118.04 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $141.52. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 101.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 324.14%.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

