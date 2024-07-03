Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,059,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593,652 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $63,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the fourth quarter valued at $140,856,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,231,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,382,000 after acquiring an additional 530,408 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,114,000 after acquiring an additional 152,090 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the third quarter valued at $7,510,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 365,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 82,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Azenta in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Azenta stock opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average is $59.03. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.51. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.89 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

