NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Insider Brian Mitts Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Mitts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $171,250.00.

Shares of NXRT opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on NXRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James raised NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

