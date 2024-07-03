Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) COO Amit Gupta Sells 7,507 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) COO Amit Gupta sold 7,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $59,680.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amit Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Amit Gupta sold 23,416 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $278,884.56.

Cardlytics Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CDLX opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $381.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. The company had revenue of $67.61 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDLX. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Institutional Trading of Cardlytics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 349.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

