Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Severin Hacker Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.61, for a total transaction of $1,986,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $2,234,700.00.

Duolingo Price Performance

DUOL opened at $193.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.89 and a beta of 0.73. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $251.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Duolingo by 350.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.70.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

