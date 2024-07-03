Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) CFO Matthew Skaruppa Sells 8,000 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $1,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,731 shares in the company, valued at $19,011,219.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $478,328.42.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.46, for a total transaction of $1,787,680.00.

Duolingo Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DUOL opened at $193.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.42. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $251.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DUOL. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

