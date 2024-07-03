FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 517 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,636,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK stock opened at $319.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.10 and a fifty-two week high of $319.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.12 and a 200-day moving average of $282.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

