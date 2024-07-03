FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 1,544 Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $503,000.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:YEAR opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.89 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

